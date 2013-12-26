James Winberg’s End of the World Plan

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef James Winberg of Travail Kitchen & Amusements in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, keeps his emergency pack simple. On his list: a bottle of whiskey, multiple packs of cigarettes and an iPhone for the GPS (if the satellites are still in working condition). For food he would pack a juicy rib eye and pasta.

