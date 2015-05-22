James Bond’s Quiche Quandary

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. The first french toast recipe, which was called “aliter dulcia” or “another sweet dish,” was first published in a 4th century Roman cookbook.

2. The expression “fudging it” doesn’t come from fudge. The story goes that in the 1600s Captain Fudge, aka “Lying Fudge,” inspired expression.

3. The first mention of apple pie was by Robert Green in 1590: "Thy breath is like the steame of apple-pyes."

4. Biscuit is from the Latin words “bis” (twice) and “coctus” (cooked). Originally, they were baked twice to stay fresh longer.

5. One tablespoon of chocolate chip cookie dough can hold up to 50 chips.

6. Soufflé is a light, spongy French dish. Souffle is the name for sounds heard through a stethoscope.

7. James Bond got his quiche wrong: He makes one in A View to Kill but refers to it as an omelet.

8. Strawberries are the only fruit that have seeds on the outside. In fact, each seed is technically a fruit.

