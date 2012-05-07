James Beard Nominee Michael Chiarello’s Picnic-Perfect Chicken

© Cedric Angeles / Roast Chicken

The James Beard Foundation Awards Ceremony and Gala at Lincoln Center this evening marks the finale of festivities that included Friday's media awards (where Food & Wine won for Susan Choi’s profile of “The Spice Wizardry of Lior Lev Sercarz.”) Tonight, the spotlight is turned to chefs and restaurants with regional nominees such as Top Chef winner Paul Qui in the Southwest, F&W contributor Andrew Zimmern in the Great Lakes and, in the Pacific, Michael Chiarello. Nominated for his work at Bottega in Yountville, Chiarello’s Italian-style wine country cooking is equally delicious outside of the restaurant. His Roast Brined Chicken with Raisin and Pine Nut Agrodolce can even be made-ahead and served at room temperature for a casual weeknight dinner party.

Related: Great Picnic Recipes

Fantastic Roast Chicken

More Recipes from Michael Chiarello