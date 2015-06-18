Jake Bickelhaupt Makes Gorgeous, Complex Dishes in a 200-Square-Foot Space

All week, F&W is introducing the 2015 Best New Chefs. See their genius recipes here.

Jake Bickelhaupt; 42 Grams, Chicago

Inch for Inch, there might not be a harder-working kitchen than Jake Bickelhaupt’s at his tiny restaurant, 42 Grams. In the 200-square-foot space, Bickelhaupt, a Charlie Trotter alum, and two sous-chefs create gorgeous, complicated and delicious dishes with multiple interwoven components. His 13-or-so-course tasting menu includes recipes like Lapsang souchong–brined salmon with mushroom dashi and spent-grain toast. His congee dessert is even more involved. It has six distinctive elements, including congee produced from rice and made-in-house koji (a fermented grain) that’s cooked in bamboo juice so it turns a pretty green; crumbs from a dehydrated and crushed cake that Bickelhaupt bakes with the strained liquid from the congee; and Chinese ya pears compressed with house-made pear vinegar then dehydrated overnight. Bickelhaupt has a minimalist title for this labor-intensive recipe: Sweet Congee. “I don’t like to name my dishes,” he says.

Recipes from Jake Bickelhaupt:

Miso Caramel Sauce

