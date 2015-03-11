Jaime Lannister Takes Family Trips to Greenland, Treats His Bosses to Dinner at Noma

Game of Thrones’ bad boy Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shares some of his recent food-related adventures.

Foting the Bill at Noma

For two years, I’ve bet the creators of Game of Thrones that they’d win an Emmy. The loser buys dinner at the best restaurant in the world, which currently is Noma in Copenhagen. I’ve had to pay twice, but I’m hoping I won’t next year.

Croissant Lab

Noma has a laboratory for fermenting foods. We tried a few drops of liquid from a batch of three-month-old croissants.

Fantasy Screenplay

I’m interested in a winemaker named Jens Michael Gundersen who campaigned to make winemaking legal in Denmark in the ’90s. His vineyard is in this grim-looking place, but he created amazing wines that beat out all these Italian heavyweights at a global competition.

Go, Greenland!

My wife [a former Miss Greenland] and I have a little place in the south. Greenland is similar in size to Australia, but it only has 56,000 residents.

Antidote to Craft Services

I probably shouldn’t tell you this, but we shoot a lot of Game of Thrones in Belfast, Ireland, and there’s a place we go called The Barking Dog—they have a burger filled with slow-cooked beef shin.

Mastering Danish Meatballs

I was raised by a single mom, and I think I can say without being rude that she was not a great cook. But she put food on the table every day, and that’s a huge accomplishment. Now I make frikadeller, which are Danish meatballs, for my daughters.

Game of Thrones Fan Banter

I get a lot of jokes about my character [Jaime Lannister] losing his hand. People say, “You’ve still got both hands!” and I’m like, “Wow, I do, don’t I?”

Underground Danish Winemakers

We have some great local wine in Denmark, but it’s secret. Very few winemakers are certified by the EU. You have to know a guy who knows a guy.

