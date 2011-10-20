Jacques Pepin’s Quick-Roasted Chicken

Food & Wine
October 20, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Quick-Roasted Chicken

© Lucy Schaeffer
Quick-Roasted Chicken

We can’t get enough of Jacques Pépin. Whether watching him on television, featuring his recipes in our October issue, reading about his flawless technique in yesterday’s New York Times or cooking through his new book, Essential Pépin, we like seeing the charming French legend everywhere lately. For those who want to experience a bit of Pépin’s genius fast, we suggest his weeknight-friendly Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic. By splitting the bird, Pépin actually halves traditional cooking time.

 

