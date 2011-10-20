Jacques Pepin’s Quick-Roasted Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Lucy Schaeffer

Quick-Roasted Chicken

We can’t get enough of Jacques Pépin. Whether watching him on television, featuring his recipes in our October issue, reading about his flawless technique in yesterday’s New York Times or cooking through his new book, Essential Pépin, we like seeing the charming French legend everywhere lately. For those who want to experience a bit of Pépin’s genius fast, we suggest his weeknight-friendly Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic. By splitting the bird, Pépin actually halves traditional cooking time.

Related: More Delicious Recipes from Jacques Pépin

Great Desserts from Jacques Pépin

Fantastic Dishes from the French Masters