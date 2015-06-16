Jacques Pépin’s Family Recipes

Bright and early this Friday morning, the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen kicks off with an amazing line-up of seminars, demos and panels. One of the first is 101 Pépin Family Recipes, in which Jacques Pépin and his daughter Claudine Pépin will give festival-goers a taste of their family meals. If you can’t be in Aspen to learn directly from Jacques and Claudine, try making one of their amazing recipes at home. Here, nine incredible Pépin family recipes.

1. Jacques Pépin’s Favorite Pound Cake

Pépin’s mother, aunt and cousin all had their own versions of this classic cake. He likes to fold in candied citrus peels, but he also likes to dip plain slices in espresso.

2. Les Oeufs Jeannette

When Pépin was a kid, eggs were a staple on his table. His favorite recipe was his mother’s creation of stuffed eggs, which he baptized “Eggs Jeannette.”

3. Mémé's Apple Tart

Chef Jacques Pépin remembers well the famous apple tart his mother made every day as a dessert offering in her small Lyons restaurant, Le Pélican. Unlike any other dough, hers achieved its tender, crumbly, airy texture from the combination of vegetable shortening, baking powder and warm milk mixed with the flour.

4. Plum Galette

This tart is a favorite dessert at the Pépin house. You can make it with any seasonal fruit, such as rhubarb, peaches, cherries, apricots or apples.

5. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

Pépin’s mother served this quintessential beef stew at Le Pélican.

6. Mâche Salad with Beets

Pépin's wife, Gloria, sometimes makes a richer version of the vinaigrette below by whisking in a raw egg yolk. Since mâche—also known as lamb's lettuce—is such a delicate green, she tosses the salad just before serving it.

7. Maman's Cheese Soufflé

This rich soufflé was one of the first dishes Pépin’s mother made for his father when they were first married.

8. Pan-Seared Skirt Steak with Anchovies and Lime

Pépin's mother-in-law, who was from Puerto Rico, seasoned her steaks liberally with lime juice before and after cooking, then served them with a sauce that included anchovies and garlic. This is Pépin's sped-up version.

9. Fromage Fort

Pépin's father used to make this dish with Camembert, Brie, Swiss, blue cheese and goat cheese, along with leek broth, some white wine and crushed garlic. These ingredients marinated in a cold cellar for a week to a week and a half. Now Pépin's wife, Gloria, makes a milder version in a food processor that takes only seconds.

