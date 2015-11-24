Jacques Pépin Demos How to Make Perfect Pie Dough

Jacques Pépin once told Thomas Keller, “To be a good chef, you have to be a good technician.” Watch this video of Pépin explaining his pie dough technique and you will understand why. You'll also understand why you need order his new book, Heart & Soul in the Kitchen. In the video, Pépin demistifies the elusive perfect pie crust so you can have a stress-free Thanksgiving. A food processor does the heavy lifting, and Pépin explains how butter and flour work together to create a flaky, rich pie crust. For more lessons from the master to get you ready for holiday cooking—like how to make meringue or open a wine bottle—browse through our library of Jacques Pépin videos.

Here, five of our favorite pie recipes:

1. Apple Cider Cream Pie

This clever pie combines the best of both worlds. The crust gets an extra seasonal boost from apple cider vinegar.



2. Bourbon Pecan Pie

This easy pecan pie is low in refined sugars and tastes of dark caramel, toasted nuts and a little bit of bourbon.

3. Pumpkin Meringue Puff Pie

Topping classic, smooth pumpkin pie with a swirl of fluffy meringue takes the holiday must-bake to new heights.



4. Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

This traditional double-crust apple pie is as classic as it gets.



5. Coconut Custard Pie

This creamy, decadent pie will take your holiday down South with its perfect blend of coconut and vanilla.