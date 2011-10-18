© Courtesy of Trump SoHo New York

Ivanka Trump

The November issue checks in on some of America's most revered food and wine families—not the matriarchs and patriarchs, but the children who are chefs, winemakers, and tastemakers doing incredible things in their own right. In this sneak peek, we take a closer look at Ivanka Trump's impeccable sense of style.

From lobby design to staff uniforms, Ivanka Trump is deeply involved in the look of the Trump Hotel Collection, which recently expanded abroad with a new hotel in Panama and one on the way in Toronto—to open early next year. The real-estate heir shares style favorites:



© Seth Smoot / Megan Martin

Ivanka Trump's Style Picks

Architecture Bible At over 800 pages, The Phaidon Atlas of Contemporary World Architecture surveys 1,000 of the greatest buildings in the world. "It often inspires my design projects," says Trump. $100; amazon.com.

Weekly Blossoms H. Bloom delivers bouquets in a growing number of US cities. From $29 a week; hbloom.com.



© Seth Smoot / Seth Smoot / Fornasetti

Ivanka Trump's Style Picks

Modern Bundt The swooping pan is based on a German stoneware mold for kugelhopf cake. $34; williams-sonoma.com.

Scented Candle "My hair and makeup artist Alexa Rodulfo produces one called Bois Blanc." $35; alexarodulfo.com.

Italian Imagery A set of Fornasetti's handmade Themes and Variations plates hangs in Trump's kitchen. $195 each; unicahome.com.



Related:

Dining Room Style Splurges and Steals

New Gallic Design in America

Sleek Kitchen Makeovers