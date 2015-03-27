It's #FoodClichéFriday! Plus, Why Your Beer Might Have Touched Fish Parts

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.
1. Dana is happy as a clam & full of beans today. The icing on the cake? It’s #FoodClichéFriday!
2. Don’t drink like a fish—drink through a fish. Isinglass, which is used to clarify beer, is made from the dried swim bladders of fish.
3. The word “waffle” comes from Old High German “waba” (honeycomb) & Old English “wefan” (to weave).
4. Jamaican breadfruit doesn’t taste like bread or fruit. It tastes like potatoes!
5. Don’t be duped: drupes are fruits! The drupe family includes mangos, apricots, cherries, olives. Essentially, it’s any fruit with flesh around a stone.
