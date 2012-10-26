It's in the Bag

Chefs around the country are expanding comfort-food boundaries, serving their carefully concocted dishes not on pristine white china, but in all-purpose brown paper bags.

French fries in a bag. Photo © Sean Scheidt.

French Fries

At Baltimore chef Chad Gauss’s The Food Market, the steak frites includes a bag of fries topped with fresh garlic. thefoodmarketbaltimore.com.

Chicken Wings

Portland, Oregon’s Nudi Noodle Place serves spicy “devil wings” tossed with rice powder, lime and coriander. facebook.com/nudipdx.

Pig Ears

Chef Jason Vincent offers crispy pig ears dressed with habanero-tinged maple syrup at Nightwood in Chicago. nightwoodrestaurant.com.

Potato Chips

At Alan Wong’s newest Maui, Hawaii, spot Amasia, dinner starts with taro and potato chips in a mustard and onion seasoning. wailearesortdining.com.

Pork Nuggets

“Chicharrónes Two Ways” is what chef Phillip Lopez calls his pork cracklings with chunks of roasted pig belly at Root in New Orleans. rootnola.com.

Related: Best New Finger Foods