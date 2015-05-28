It’s All Nutella All the Time at Eataly NYC’s Newly Opened Nutella Bar

© iStockphoto

Finally, there's a place to go to get your Nutella fix at almost any time of day.

Abbe Baker
May 28, 2015

Finally, there's a place to go to get your Nutella fix at almost any time of day. The Nutella Bar at New York City Italian megastore Eataly has officially opened, and chocolate-hazelnut lovers couldn’t be happier. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the bar offers a range of nutty, chocolaty dishes like crêpes, waffles, gelato, pastries (think Nutella-filled buttery brioche and bacio di dama, a “lady’s kiss” hazelnut cookie sandwich) and Nutella-spiked coffee drinks. And if that’s not enough, there's also a very Willy Wonka-esque Nutella fountain, which guests can dip into in order to dress up their gelato. (In fact, it's recommended.)

Not in the Tri-State Area? (Or Chicago, where there's also an Eataly Nutella Bar!) These five decadent recipes will satisfy your Nutella needs. 

1. Hazelnut-Chocolate Spread
DIY Nutella has never been easier with this creamy and chocolaty recipe. 

2. Nutella Fondue
So you can recreate Eataly’s Nutella fountain at home, of course. 

3. Hazelnut-Nutella Sandwich Cookies
Ground hazelnuts in the dough give these Nutella sandwich cookies extra crunch.

4. Brown-Butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam
Here, browned butter is added to crêpe batter for a subtle, nutty flavor. 

5. Hazelnut, Nutella and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
This simplified take on star chef Alain Ducasse’s labor-intensive candy bars uses store-bought ice cream and Nutella. 

Related: More Nutella-Spiked Recipes
6 Killer Recipes from Eataly
21 Pantry Staples (and an Amazing Nutella Sandwich) from Chef Marc Murphy

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up