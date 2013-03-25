Italian Wines for Chicken

Photo © Michael Turek

Before launching their much-anticipated new Manhattan restaurant, Charlie Bird, sommelier Robert Bohr and chef Ryan Hardy organized a wine tasting and dinner centered around a fantastic roast chicken recipe. Here, Bohr and his sommelier wife Jordan Salcito offer their favorite pairings.

Bohr’s Picks

2007 Bellus Girasole ($28)

Bohr loves its leafy, herbal notes.

2008 Fattorie Romeo del Castello Vigo Etna Rosso ($46)

Volcanic soil gives this red a firm acidity.

2010 Paolo Bea Santa Chiara ($46)

An intense white blend from Umbria.

Salcito’s Picks

2011 Venica & Venica Malvasia ($27)

A zesty, tart white from Italy’s Friuli region.

2010 Monastero Suore Cistercensi Coenobium Rusticum ($29)

A dense white from a convent in Lazio.

2011 Arianna Occhipinti SP68 ($40)

A vivid, slightly wild blend of Nero d’Avola and Frappato from Sicily.

Read More: An Italian Wine-Pairing Summit

Related: Taste Test Winners: Italian Value Wines

16 Italian-American Recipes