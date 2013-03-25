Italian Wines for Chicken

Photo © Michael Turek
Before launching their much-anticipated new Manhattan restaurant, Charlie Bird, sommelier Robert Bohr and chef Ryan Hardy organized a wine tasting and dinner centered around a fantastic roast chicken recipe. Here, Bohr and his sommelier wife Jordan Salcito offer their favorite pairings.
Bohr’s Picks
2007 Bellus Girasole ($28)
Bohr loves its leafy, herbal notes.
2008 Fattorie Romeo del Castello Vigo Etna Rosso ($46)
Volcanic soil gives this red a firm acidity.
2010 Paolo Bea Santa Chiara ($46)
An intense white blend from Umbria.
Salcito’s Picks
2011 Venica & Venica Malvasia ($27)
A zesty, tart white from Italy’s Friuli region.
2010 Monastero Suore Cistercensi Coenobium Rusticum ($29)
A dense white from a convent in Lazio.
2011 Arianna Occhipinti SP68 ($40)
A vivid, slightly wild blend of Nero d’Avola and Frappato from Sicily.
