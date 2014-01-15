An Italian Red That’s Best Served Chilled

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Noel Sherr, owner of Cave Taureau wines in Durham, North Carolina

What: 2011 La Casaccia Monferrato Freisa

Why: Grown in Piedmont in northwestern Italy, Freisa is a lesser-known grape that makes light, perfumy reds. “This one is absolutely delightful with juicy purple fruits, and a very pretty nose of rose petal and spice,” says Sherr. The wine really comes alive when chilled slightly, he says.

