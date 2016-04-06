It Turns Out That Robots Are Terrible Waiters

As quickly as the robot revolution seemed to build, it’s started to fizzle. Restaurants in China are firing their cybernetic servers.

According to Shanghaiist, two restaurants in Guangzhou have completely shut down due to robot-related issues and one restaurant is now down to just one mechanical employee. Apparently the robots were a bit wobbly—a problem especially when you’re serving soup—and would often just stop working. The restaurant owners also found fault with the robots’ limited skill set. “They can’t take orders or pour hot water for customers,” one server complained.

The one thing a robot can do well? Bring in diners. “The robots can attract plenty of customers,” one restaurateur said. Then again, so can those dancing windbag tube people in front of car dealerships—and they don’t require nearly as much maintenance.