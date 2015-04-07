It Took 250 Pounds of Glitter to Make This Restaurant's Bathroom

When they were designing their newest restaurant, San Francisco chefs Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski decided the space should match how they think about food: "Classic, with modern nuances and super pops that come out of nowhere."
When they were designing their newest restaurant, San Francisco chefs Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski decided the space should match how they think about food: "Classic, with modern nuances and super pops that come out of nowhere." They pulled it off. Texture is everywhere at The Progress, from the ceiling (where a super-high-gloss finish highlights the 100-year-old blemishes) to the sparkly bathroom (made with 250 pounds of glitter). Here, an inside look at the fascinating construction process.
Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
Related: 11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco
San Francisco's Best Foodie Street
Go List: San Francisco