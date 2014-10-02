Introducing the People's Best New Bars

The People’s Best New Bars award, presented by Roca Patrón, is Food & Wine’s first-ever poll to rank the most incredible drink destinations in the country. We asked you to tell us what you think are the most innovative new bars in America.

After tallying thousands of your votes, we're proud to introduce the winner of our 2014 online competition. Meet the People's Best New Bars Winner and the incredible regional winners around the country.

As part of our partnership with Roca Patrón, Food & Wine also honored 10 amazingly talented and creative women and men working at bars around the country with our first-ever Best New Mixologist award. Winners were chosen by a panel of experts—mixologists Jim Meehan, Ivy Mix, Leo Robitschek and Lucy Brennan and Food & Wine's Kate Krader. Click here for more about these rising stars of the cocktail world and their exceptional drinks.

Related:

Star Mixologists Lucy Brennan and Leo Robitschek Demonstrate Their Signature Roca Patrón Cocktails

F&W's Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Download our Cocktail App