Introducing the New Pâté Melt Sandwich

Chef Craig Deihl likens his pork-liver pâté to what he calls “redneck junk food” meats like bologna. “That’s what you end up with when you get into whole-animal butchery,” he says. For his take on the patty melt, he drapes the pâté with warm, gooey Swiss cheese and finishes it with pickles, bitter greens and spicy mustard. Some chefs love novelty for novelty’s sake, but not Deihl. “I don’t want to make goofy, off-the-wall stuff,” he says. “I want to make a sandwich that I’d eat for lunch.” artisanmeatsharecharleston.com.

