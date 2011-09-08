Introducing the Cup Noodle Museum

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Stephanie Foley

classic chicken noodle soup

In 1971, Momofuku Ando invented a food that would change the course of student diets forever: Cup Noodles (a.k.a. Cup O' Noodles until 1993). The second museum dedicated to the Taiwanese-Japanese entrepreneur opens on Saturday, September 17, in Yokohama, Japan, according to the Huffington Post. In addition to showing CG movies about Ando, the Cup Noodle Museum will feature a make-your-own instant-noodle bar. Though we certainly appreciate the product’s just-add-water ease, the results could never compare to homemade chicken noodle soup, such as this classic version by F&W’s Grace Parisi.