This International Coffee Chain Will Let You Pay for Your Coffee with Poetry

Poetry isn’t typically the most lucrative of hobbies, but today all your haiku work pays off—as long as you like coffee. It’s World Poetry Day and to celebrate Julius Meinl, an international Austria-based coffee chain, is accepting poems as payment for cups of coffee. There are 1,280 Julius Meinl outposts in 34 countries around the world participating in the literary barter system today, including two in the US: Chicago and Miami.

The poems, which can be epic works or merely a few lines scrawled on napkin, won’t go into a cash register to be forgotten once the holiday is over. Every stanza will be collected and put on display as part of an art installation in London by conceptual artist and poet Robert Montgomery. The precise location of the exhibit has yet to be released.

This is not the first Pay with a Poem event put on by the coffee chain. It started in 2013 in Romania with 6,300 participants. Last year, over 100,000 people exchanged verses for coffee.

Visit the company’s website to find a Julius Meinl location near you.