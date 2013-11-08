Instead of Pies, Make Pie Bars

F&W gathers ideas for every part of the meal from some of the best, most creative cooks we know.

There's nothing wrong with the usual pecan, pumpkin or fruit pies, but serving the classic fillings as pie bars is fun, surprising and an easier way to feed a crowd. To make these three recipes from pastry chef Sarah Jordan of Chicago's Boka, you don't even need to roll out dough; you simply press it into the baking dish.

• Pecan Pie Bars

• Lemon-Cranberry Pie Bars

• Pumpkin Pie Bars

