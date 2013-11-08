Instead of Pies, Make Pie Bars

There's nothing wrong with the usual pecan, pumpkin or fruit pies, but serving the classic fillings as pie bars is fun, surprising and an easier way to feed a crowd. To make these three recipes from pastry chef Sarah Jordan of Chicago's Boka, you don't even need to roll out dough; you simply press it into the baking dish. Read more >

Updated May 23, 2017

Pecan Pie Bars
Lemon-Cranberry Pie Bars
Pumpkin Pie Bars

