Instead of Cranberry Sauce, Try Chutney

F&W gathers ideas for every part of the meal from some of the best, most creative cooks we know.

Classic cranberry sauce is great—but can be one-dimensional. Make Cranberry-Apricot Chutney instead, or try store-bought ones like these.

Beet & Red Onion Marmalade Wildly Delicious Preserves' deep-purple marmalade has a perfect sweet-savory balance. $9.50; wildlydelicious.com for stores

French Onion Confit Three Little Figs' confit saves hours of cooking. $13; threelittlefigsjam.com

Garlic Pepper Jelly The garlic flavor in Lowcountry Produce's sweet jelly is remarkably mellow. $8; lowcountryproduce.com

