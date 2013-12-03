Instagram Reveals Cookie Fiends

Cookie Week is in full effect at Food & Wine. We've shared our favorite store-bought holiday cookies, revealed six smart baking tips and participated in a virtual cookie swap. You can share your cookie creations with us by tagging pictures and tweets with the hashtag #FWCookie. Here, we take a look at who else is enjoying crispy, chewy cookies. Read more >

Cookie Week is in full effect at Food & Wine. We've shared our favorite store-bought holiday cookies, revealed six smart baking tips and participated in a virtual cookie swap. You can share your cookie creations with us by tagging pictures and tweets with the hashtag #FWCookie. Here, we take a look at who else is enjoying crispy, chewy cookies. [&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="//storify.com/FoodandWine/follow-these-cookie-eaters" target="_blank"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;View the story "Follow These Cookie-Eaters " on Storify&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;]