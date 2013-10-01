Insider Guide to Artsy Berlin

For an insider view of the world’s most beautiful and exciting travel destinations, F&W asked our favorite photographers on Tumblr to show us their cities.

Berlin's F&W Photo Tour guide Marta Greber, a former lawyer, founded her food blog What Should I Eat for Breakfast Today in 2011 to chronicle the beautiful breakfasts she started making for her partner. At the time, she was also undertaking her first diet to prep for a sister’s wedding. “After two weeks, I lost two kilograms, Tomasz gained two and I had the new blog,” she remembers. Greber's favorite camera to shoot with at the moment is a new Mamiya C330. “It is heavy and I need to wait to see an effect, but it's always so exciting to watch pictures created by it for the very first time." Here, the local shares where to eat in Berlin right now and tips for aspiring photographers.

Favorite Berlin restaurant. Schneeweiss in Friedrichshain. They change their dinner specials quite often and I try to order something new each time. But I must say, their schnitzel is my favorite. It’s simply perfect with potato salad and a glass of good wine. schneeweiss-berlin.de

Go-to Berlin bakery. Sironi, as their ciabatta with tomatoes is the best I've ever eaten. facebook.com/sironi.de

Obsessed-over Berlin coffee. Café CK, as they're really serious about coffee and this is the place where a conversation about it may last for hours. cafeckberlin.com

Of-the-moment Berlin bar. Hops and Barley, a microbrewery in Friedrichshain. It has an old-school interior with typical-for-Berlin secondhand furniture and beautiful tiles on the walls. I usually order pilsner. hopsandbarley-berlin.de

Insider Berlin shop. Definitely Modulor, an art supply store. You will find everything that your creative heart desires and even more. modulor.de

Ultimate Berlin souvenir. One of the Miniature Buddy Bears! It's covered with many different patterns and is something you want to have on a bookshelf. I have one and want more. buddy-baer.com

Tips for shooting (especially food). Think about the color of your meal and background—it should go well together. Use natural light and a tripod. Find your way of taking pictures, try as many ways as possible. Having beautiful props helps as well.

