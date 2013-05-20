Inside-Out Cheeseburger

The gooey filling for these juicy burgers was inspired by the Mexican dip chile

con queso, made with melted cheese and roasted chiles. © Tina Rupp

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

One of my favorite trashy (not really trashy but just not that healthy) treats is queso fundido—a sinful melted cheese and roasted chile concoction. As if it's not dangerous enough as is, I like to stuff it between two burger patties and pop it on the grill until the cheese is all ooey and gooey. Make sure you have plenty of napkins and have not scheduled blood work for a few weeks. SEE RECIPE »

Related: Best Burgers in the U.S.

Best Bacon Burgers in the U.S.

F&W's Favorite Burger Recipes