Inside the Magical World of a Vegetable Whisperer

To celebrate the best new artisans in America and our November issue, Food & Wine partnered with James Beard Award-winning videographer Liza de Guia of Food Curated to tell a series of three beautiful stories. Here, Liza goes behind the scenes with Nevia No, the unusual vegetable whisperer behind New Jersey’s Bodhitree Farm. A Buddhist, No views her plants like people that face hardships and develop strong characters (and flavors). The results are prized by New York City's best chefs and greenmarket hunters. But she doesn't do it for them. Watch the clip for a peek inside her world.

