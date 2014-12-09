Inside Look: Opening Night at Chris Cosentino's New Restaurant Cockscomb

Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes, recently launched a new series called Opening Nights which documents the incredible (and chaotic) first night of service at restaurants.

F&W Editors
December 08, 2014

Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes, recently launched a new series called Opening Nights which documents the incredible (and chaotic) first night of service at restaurants. Here's an inside look at the exciting opening of Chris Cosentino's new San Francisco spot, Cockscomb. Expect crispy roast pig's head and grilled cheese with truffles.

