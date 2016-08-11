It's Hard to Find a Snack at the Olympics

As any sports fan knows, food plays a key roll in preparing the body for any athletic activity—even spectating. Unfortunately, according to many in attendance at the summer Olympics in Rio, the current state of food affairs is a bit of a disaster. Though the residents of the Olympic Village have access to a ginormous dining hall larger than two football fields, the rest of the event's attendees have to fend for themselves.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, some hungry Olympics-goers waited nearly an hour in line over the weekend to purchase food, and many vendors even shut down prematurely after running out of supplies. Food was also in short order at the opening ceremony on Friday evening, as the Maracana Stadium itself ran out of ingredients before the show had even begun.

While the Olympic organizers have yet to make a public statement on the inadequate food supplies, they did apologize for the long lines leading into the stadium, which caused some people to miss key events of the opening day. "We are fully aware of the problem and frustration," communications director Mario Andrada told the press. "We requested that the relevant authorities increase the speed and effectiveness with which people could enter the park... Following improvements, the lines are now back to normal."

After addressing the long line controversy, Andrada assured patrons that the event's organizers had added 100 extra staff members to ensure speedier lines. No word yet on whether similar measures will be taken to beef up the presence of food workers and suppliers. Until then, hungry sports fans will just have to wait their turn.

