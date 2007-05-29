Insanely Delicious Breakfast Recipes Coming Soon

As I write, the test kitchen is hard at work developing recipes that will be exclusive to the website, and starting in a month or so, we will post one new recipe a day. After spending part of last week editing these forthcoming recipes, I’ve become convinced of one thing: My coworker Melissa Rubel is a breakfast food genius. Take, for example, her Ricotta and Strawberry Jam French Toast Sandwiches, a divinely sweet riff on the Monte Cristo sandwich. She’s also developed a smoky sweet potato hash that’s baked with eggs and an open-faced deviled ham sandwich topped with what else? A runny fried egg. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until we start unveiling these recipes, but here is one little preview: the (better than an Egg McMuffin) English Muffin Breakfast Bake.

Melissa Rubel’s Egg and English Muffin Breakfast Bake

Active: 15 MIN; Total: 30 MIN

4 SERVINGS



4 English muffins, split

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil

8 links of breakfast sausage (1/2 pound), casings removed

8 eggs

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (1 1/4 cups)

Hot sauce, for serving



1. Preheat the broiler. On a baking sheet, broil the English muffin halves with the cut sides up for about 1 minute or until golden. Butter each half and cut into 1-inch cubes. Arrange the cubes in an even layer in four 8-ounce gratin dishes or other small shallow dishes.

2. Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the sausage, breaking it up with the back of a spoon, and cook over moderately high heat, until it is browned and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Drain the sausage on paper towels and divide among the gratin dishes.

3. Crack 2 eggs into each gratin dish, sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 17 minutes, or until the egg whites are firm and the yolks are still runny. Serve immediately with hot sauce on the table.



