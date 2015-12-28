INFOGRAPHIC: What to Snack on With Every Kind of Champagne

There’s no denying Champagne’s luxe appeal. It’s the obvious centerpiece beverage for a glitzy party, and nothing makes New Year's Eve feel special like a bottle of the real stuff. The problem? Champagne is expensive, especially if you take the occasion as an excuse to try something really nice. But thankfully for your wallet, the world's most famous sparkling wine isn't prissy about its pairings. Champagne tastes amazing with crispy, salty snack foods, so splurge at the wine shop and save by shopping for party food at the supermarket. Here's our guide to pairing Champagne with crispy chips, cheesy popcorn, cookies and other easy, cheap snacks.

F&W Editors
December 28, 2015
