Indian Barbecue Chicken Even Kim Kardashian Would Like

It's time for a bit of Kitchen Trash for pop culture obsessives. On this week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reality star Kim Kardashian stirred up controversy amongst viewers when she called Indian food “disgusting.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim K. responded to yesterday's Twitter criticisms on her website, explaining that her comment was not intended to offend, but she just does not like Indian food...or anything that contains cilantro for that matter. For a subtle introduction to the amazing cuisine, we suggest that she try this Indian Barbecue Chicken, which combines healthy chicken breast and a tamarind-infused barbecue sauce that happens to be cilantro-free. The sweet-and-tangy flavors will appeal to naysayers and barbecue lovers looking for a delicious upgrade.

