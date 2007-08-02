Incredible Greenmarket Resource

I used to live half a block from the Union Square Greenmarket in Manhattan—and would always know what fruits and vegetables were in season by the time I got to the Union Square subway stop for my work commute. I'm no longer as lucky, but I recently discovered an incredible resource for figuring out what's on offer: Lucy's Greenmarket Report. Run by Lucy Wollin, a former librarian, the entries are short and jam-packed, like a catalog listing the most gorgeous produce and how long it'll be at the market. Looks like I'll be picking up some mini white eggplants tomorrow morning.