Incredible Greenmarket Resource

Ratha Tep
August 02, 2007

I used to live half a block from the Union Square Greenmarket in Manhattan—and would always know what fruits and vegetables were in season by the time I got to the Union Square subway stop for my work commute. I'm no longer as lucky, but I recently discovered an incredible resource for figuring out what's on offer: Lucy's Greenmarket Report. Run by Lucy Wollin, a former librarian, the entries are short and jam-packed, like a catalog listing the most gorgeous produce and how long it'll be at the market. Looks like I'll be picking up some mini white eggplants tomorrow morning.

 

  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up