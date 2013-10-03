Incredible Gluten-Free Cakes, Buns and Pizza

From sweet-and-savory waffles rancheros to delicious hot cocoa cupcakes, F&W Digital Food Awards winner Silvana Nardone of Silvana's Kitchen shares the secrets to her favorite recipes—all of which are, amazingly, gluten-free. Using ingredients like corn flour, marshmallow and special all-purpose kitchen flour, her results are brilliant. Browse F&W's new slideshow for garlicky pull-apart buns, crispy potstickers, pan pizza and several cake recipes including luscious Vanilla Bean Golden Cupcakes with Chocolate Frosting (left).
