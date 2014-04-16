An Impossible-to-Pair Salad? Not Quite

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Something about transitioning into the springtime has me craving bitter greens and vegetables, like radicchio. According to Chinese medicine, I learned that this is actually quite normal.

When it came to wine, however, I thought a good pairing was impossible. If I even attempted to drink wine with bitter veggies, I assumed it would have to be light and zippy. But then one night, I happened to try a radicchio salad with a richly textured southern French white made from Grenache Blanc. If these wines have enough acidity (when they're not good, they can taste flat), they are some of the most versatile pairing wines out there.

I often serve a version of this salad alongside dinner but to turn it into a meal itself, I just added some shredded rotisserie chicken.

Citrus-and-Bitters Salad

Total: 20 MIN

4 Servings

1 large, heavy grapefruit

1 small head of radicchio (about 6 ounces), quartered, cored and shredded

2 large stalks of celery, sliced on the diagonal ¼ inch thick

3 cups cooked chicken breast (pulled from a rotisserie chicken)

1 cup parsley or baby arugula leaves

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1. Using a sharp knife, peel the grapefruits, removing all of the bitter white pith. Cut in between the membranes to release the sections and halve the sections crosswise. Transfer the grapefruit sections to a bowl and squeeze 2 tablespoons of grapefruit juice from the membranes into the bowl.

2. Add the radicchio, celery, chicken, parlsey and vinegar to the grapefruit and toss. Add the olive oil, season with salt and pepper, toss again and serve.

One serving 321 cal; 17 gm fat; 2.7 gm sat fat; 9 gm carb; 2 gm fiber; 32 gm protein

Wine: A rich but lively Grenache Blanc, like 2011 Les Champs Libres “Lard, Des Choix” Blanc

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

