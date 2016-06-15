Ikea's Iconic Frakta Bags Get a Makeover

This article originally appeared on Wallpaper.com.

Change is afoot for Swedish furniture giant Ikea. Not only have they enlisted Danish design company Hay to redesign their iconic Frakta bags, but they have also partnered with British designer Tom Dixon to create their next collection of modern seating.

First and foremost though, the reinvention of the blue and yellow Frakta bags: Wallpaper* Power Listers Rolf and Mette Hay's versatile version of holdalls will take a more "long-lasting" approach. Gone will be the bold colors, replaced instead by forest green straps and a checkered white and green woven fabric.

Set to be released in 2017, the muted bags will accompany a "new collection for socialising in the living room." The line of furniture and accessories—including a chair, bench, table and desk lamp—will have "a classic Scandinavian feel, with light colors, high quality and clean design."

Tom Dixon has also been revealed to be working with the furniture giant, creating a range that promises to "explore comfortable, modular, flexible and lightweight seating for the modern home."

"We are in the midst of a huge revolution in how people create, manufacture and consume," Tom Dixon said in a statement, revealing that he hopes his aluminium-framed sofa may overtake the brand's best-selling Klippan sofa in popularity.

Both collaborations were made at Ikea's Democratic Design Day in Sweden last week, the firm's annual conference where the Wallpaper* Design Award-winning collection by Ilse Crawford was announced last year.