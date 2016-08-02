VIDEO: Ikea Skewers Food Instagrammers

We've all been there: A beautifully laid table, a gorgeous spread of favorite foods, perfect lighting—and an Instagram-happy friend preventing everyone from digging in. In a hilarious new video, the folks over at Ikea spoof this precise scenario, transposing our current obsession with sharing and garnering likes to the pre-photographic era. What if heads of households summoned oil painters to document their every dinner? Here's what it might look like.

&amp;lt;!--{cke_protected}{C}%3C!%2D%2D%20iframe%20%2D%2D%3E--&amp;gt;

Using the tagline "It's a meal, not a competition. Let's relax," Ikea touts the importance of remember why we're all sat around a table—to spend time eating together and bonding over chit-chat and good food.

Since it was launched in 2010, Instagram has wielded enormous sway over our food choices and dining behavior—affecting more than just friends, family, and whomever else is in your immediate dining circle. Speaking to chefs back in 2014, Food & Wine found that the social media platform was influencing word-of-mouth buzz over menu items—people requesting dishes by showing staffers Instagrams—and the potential for visual splendor outweighing cravings when ordering-time rolls around. "I knew it would make a sensational picture for my Instagram feed," Kate Krader wrote about a Peter Luger pizza at Heartwood.

All that said, we're pretty sure nothing's going to stop food-obsessives from documenting their every meal. And as for Ikea, well, they're just as complicit—who can resist Instagramming an Ikea lunch or snack when their meatballs are just so cute?