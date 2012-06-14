Ikat: Modern Designs for a Traditional Pattern

Courtesy of Worldmarket.com

Ikat is an ancient weaving technique used for centuries in South America and Southeast Asia to create rugs and textiles with a graphic tie-dye effect, and the distinctive look is now a trend in clothing and home accents. Susan Connor, a former graphic designer, launched her stationary line Susyjack five years ago with a plan to create paper products that would feel modern and timeless. "At the time there was a lot of cute stuff in the paper category and a lot of frilly-dilly stuff that looked a little quaint, a little grandma," she remembers. Connor currently produces notebooks and pencil cases using an ikat print in blue, as well as other patterns in shades of yellow, coral, and grey. “I think what’s attractive is that they are traditional, but with a bohemian edge," says Connor of the design's popularity. "In addition, many people are traveling more, and want to bring those experiences home with them.” Here, more ways to incorporate ikat at home.

SHOPPING GUIDE

Lined Notebook These colorful notebooks imitate the texture of ikat fabric. $12.

Pencil Cup Susyjack*'s pencil cups combine bright colors with utilitarian function. $9.50.

Silk Pillow These silk and cotton throw pillows are handmade in North Carolina by Furbish and come in fuschia, grey and yellow. $45.

Ogee Linen Window Panel West Elm's diamond patterned linen window panels are available in four different lengths. $69-$84.

Bowls World Market's porcelain ikat bowls feature the colorful pattern both inside and out. $13.98 for two.

Ink Ikat Throw Jayson Home's cotton throw is perfect for cool summer nights. $78.