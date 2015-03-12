If You're Going to Drink Something Green on St. Patrick's Day, Make it Chartreuse

Green beer. We’ll never understand it. Yes, it’s festive on St. Patrick’s Day but is it necessary? No, because there are many delicious beverages that don't get their hue from food coloring. This year, opt instead for a verdant cocktail made with herbaceous, bracingly bitter and vibrantly colored green Chartreuse. Here, seven great options.

1. Garden Elixir

Cilantro adds fresh, herbal flavor to this gin cocktail.

2. Chartreuse Swizzle

This Chartreuse-based cocktail is a fun take on a tiki drink.

3. Sparkling Monk

Chartreuse gives this spritzy Champagne cocktail a pale lime color.

4. Verdant Virtue/Vice Cocktail

This drink gets an extra boost of color from basil and mint leaves.

5. Spring Feeling

Super simple and refreshing, this extra-dry cocktail is made with gin, fresh lime juice and green Chartreuse.

6. Emerald Martini

It doesn’t get much easier than this martini made with citrus vodka and green Chartreuse.

7. Cradle of Life

Green Chartreuse is flamed in a lime cup before being layered on top of this colorful and dramatic cocktail.

