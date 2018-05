This year, Food & Wine introduced Chefs-in-Residence: six celebrity chefs who consult on features, recipes and travel tips. They are Grant Achatz, Hugh Acheson, Mario Batali, David Chang, Eric Ripert and Andrew Zimmern. Here, we check in to see what the brilliant chefs have gotten up to this past week.

[<a href="//storify.com/FoodandWine/story-5" target="_blank">View the story " " on Storify</a>]