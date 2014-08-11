If a Chef Tells You He’s Cooked Through This Book, He’s Lying

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their all-time top picks.

The Chef: David McMillian

The Book: La Cuisine du Marché, by Paul Bocuse (1976)

“If any chef tells you he’s cooked his entire way through that book, he’s a liar,” says McMillian. “I feel that maybe when I get to be 80 I’ll have understood half of it. All books should be judged by it. Unfortunately, it’s also hard to find now. But I have hundreds of cookbooks and that’s the only one on my bedside table, and has been for 20 years.”

Related: A Hard-To-Find Cookbook That’s Worth a Search

Yes, Salvador Dalí Wrote a Cookbook

Thomas Keller’s Superb Sous Vide Manual