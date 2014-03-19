Dolin Génépy des Alpes

What Is It: The name “Dolin” is probably familiar to vermouth drinkers, but the company’s Génépy, though famous in France, is hardly known in this country. The pale yellow-green liqueur is made in Savoy on the Italian border from the same alpine plants (Artemisia or wormwood) used in Chartreuse.

What It’s Like: Génépy is sweet and bitter with a strong herbal quality. Imagine if Chartreuse and absinthe had a baby in an alembic still.

How to Drink It: Try the herbal digestif on the rocks or with tonic, or as a supplement to Chartreuse or absinthe in a cocktail.

Related: Ski into a Pine Tree with Zirbenz

How to Drink Gentiane

Learn All About Cocchi Rosa Americano