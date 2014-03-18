IACP Cookbook Awards for Suzanne Goin and Daniel Humm; Food & Wine Snags Publication of the Year

This weekend, the annual IACP awards honored many of the food industry's top talents, including two F&W Best New Chefs (Suzanne Goin for The A.O.C. Cookbook and Daniel Humm for I Love New York: Ingredients and Recipes). Incredible pastry chef Michael Laiskonis earned the coveted title of Culinary Professional of the Year. And last but not least, Food & Wine took top honors for Publication of the Year. See the full results here. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners!

