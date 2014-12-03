A Hungarian Wine You’ll Crave All the Time

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Aldo Sohm, the Le Bernardin sommelier who recently opened his own wine bar with chef Eric Ripert, is a matchmaker when it comes to finding customers their new favorite wines. He was responsible for introducing chef Frank Castronovo of the Frankies restaurants to his vino soul mate: the 2008 Szent Tamás Furmint, a Tokaji. “I crave it all the time,” says Castronovo. “It’s just so delicate, and it has a sick balance. I love that Hungarian vines are the oldest and the most valuable vines in the world.” Sadly, the 2008 Szent Tamás Furmint is no longer imported into the U.S. Instead, try the 2013 Royal Tokaji “The Oddity” Furmint or the 2008 Szent Tamás.

Related: José Andrés in Virginia Wine Country

17 Gifts for the Wine Lover

World's 5 Best Wine Tasting Experiences