Hugh Acheson Eats at Popeyes, Isn't Ashamed

The Georgia chef tells F&W why fast-food chicken deserves respect.

On Frying in Vegetable Shortening

Shortening creates a crispier chicken than oil. The kind I use is low in trans fats, so unless you eat fried chicken every day, your doctor should be happy.

On Reinventing Fried Chicken

Any fried chicken innovations happened a hundred years ago. We just pay homage now.

On Carrot Tops in His Salad

They taste grassy and green. I like that. They also represent a lot of what we're talking about now in terms of using all of a vegetable.

On Fried Chicken Chains

I eat at Popeyes. I ain't embarrassed at all. We build a healthy meal around their eight-piece fried dark meat. Yum.

Recipe: Crisp Chicken Thighs with Peas and Carrots

Hugh Acheson is the chef at Five & Ten in Georgia; hughacheson.com.

