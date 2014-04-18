Hugh Acheson Eats at Popeyes, Isn't Ashamed

The Georgia chef tells F&W why fast-food chicken deserves respect.
On Frying in Vegetable Shortening
Shortening creates a crispier chicken than oil. The kind I use is low in trans fats, so unless you eat fried chicken every day, your doctor should be happy.
On Reinventing Fried Chicken
Any fried chicken innovations happened a hundred years ago. We just pay homage now.
On Carrot Tops in His Salad
They taste grassy and green. I like that. They also represent a lot of what we're talking about now in terms of using all of a vegetable.
On Fried Chicken Chains
I eat at Popeyes. I ain't embarrassed at all. We build a healthy meal around their eight-piece fried dark meat. Yum.
Recipe: Crisp Chicken Thighs with Peas and Carrots
Hugh Acheson is the chef at Five & Ten in Georgia; hughacheson.com.
