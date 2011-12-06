Hugh Acheson to Divide His “Hughnibrow” for Charity

© Tina Rupp

Grilled Quail

Top Chef judge and F&W Best New Chef 2002 Hugh Acheson has vowed to split his iconic “Hughnibrow” in the name of charity. Grub Street reports that if the organization Wholesome Wave—chef Michel Nischan's charity, which focuses on making locally grown produce more available and affordable—raises $100,000 by March 1, then Acheson will pluck his upper facial hair. In support of the Georgia-based chef's charitable grooming goal (even if we recommend waxing), we've downsized today's Chicken Dance to a more petite poultry. Quails are so small that Acheson likes to allot two of these flavorful grilled birds per person, with a seasonal spinach-and-pomegranate salad. It's funny how often two is better than one.

