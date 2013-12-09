How to Wrap a Bottle of Wine

At her San Francisco shop, Bell'occhio, Claudia Schwartz is known for the beautiful, witty way she wraps her rarefied objets. Here, her strategies for wrapping a bottle of wine gorgeously.

Wrap. Go luxe with tissue paper. "For one of the bottles, I used a paper that is fronted with satin. It was like I was dressing the bottle in evening wear."

Write. Enlist a calligrapher or find a friend with a deft hand to write messages on pretty ribbon with a Sharpie.

Cut. Cut with very sharp scissors. Schwartz sells embroidery scissors shaped like storks (the long beaks are the blades).

Tie. Experiment with different kinds of ties. Schwartz's choices include tulle, starched white ribbon and tinsel.

Fringe. Create fun, over-the-top fringe. Schwartz uses a scissor with nine blades, meant for shredding documents.

