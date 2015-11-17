How to Use Leftover Turkey to Make the Ultimate Detox Brodo

This holiday season we're celebrating The Plenty Project, which aims to create ingenious no-waste dishes out of leftovers and ingredient scraps. While a next-day turkey sandwich is everyone's first instinct when it comes to using up leftover Thanksgiving turkey, it's not the only option for putting the remaining meat to good use. For a healthy, post-Thanksgiving detox, chef Zeb Stevenson of Watershed on Peachtree in Atlanta has the perfect solution: Using the leftover turkey carcass and meat from the bird, Stevenson makes a simple bone broth soup flavored with roasted garlic, coconut oil and slivers of ginger. Here, Steveson's recipe for a second-day brodo—the tastiest cure for Thanksgiving overindulgences.

Second Day Brodo

For the brodo:

Carcass and extra meat from the holiday turkey

2 quarts water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup carrot, rough chopped into 1/2-inch lengths

1/2 cup celery, rough chopped into 1/2-inch lengths

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon salt

1. Break the turkey carcass into small pieces and place in a large stockpot with the water and vinegar. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. During the boiling, a frothy layer will rise to the top. Skim this off so that the finished broth doesn’t become overly cloudy and “mucky” tasting.

2. Simmer six hours over gentle heat. Be sure to skim the broth regularly to remove any fat or particles that might accumulate. If the level of the water drops below the bones during simmering, feel free to add water to bring the level back up.

3. After six hours, add the remaining ingredients and simmer for an additional 30 minutes.

4. Strain the liquid out through a fine strainer and return it to the stove. Bring to a moderate boil and cook until the volume has been reduced to one quart. This step will intensify the flavors of the broth.

For the roasted garlic:

1/2 cup whole garlic cloves

1 tablespoon olive oil

Pinch of salt

Heat oven to 325°. Toss the garlic in the oil and salt and wrap in aluminum foil. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes until the garlic cloves are lightly browned and softened.

To finish the dish:

Fresh ginger, peeled and cut into matchstick-size batons—about 12 per serving

Virgin coconut oil—about one teaspoon per serving

Roasted garlic—about three cloves per serving (depending on their size and your love of garlic)

Place the ginger, coconut oil and garlic in the bottom of a soup bowl and pour in six ounces of the hot brodo. Let the ginger and garlic steep for two minutes and then enjoy!