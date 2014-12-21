How to Use Dried Chiles for Beef Chili

Want to know the easiest way to make better beef chili? Dump the commercial chili powder. This mixture of cumin, dried chile, sugar, salt and garlic powder, among other things, usually has a dusty, muted flavor. (Especially if you’ve had yours on the shelf for years.)

Instead, you can blend your own chili powder using single varietal ground chiles, each of which has its own nuances and flavors. For example, widely available ground ancho chile is mild, earthy, fruity and a little smoky, but not as smoky as ground chipotle (which is also quite a bit spicier).

If you want an even more complex dish and don’t mind a little extra work, use whole dried chiles instead of ground. After ripping off the stems and dumping out the seeds, soak them in very hot water for 15 to 30 minutes, until very soft. Blend the chiles with the soaking water to create a silky and seriously flavorful liquid to add to your chili.

This recipe from Boston chef Tony Maws is a delicious example of a beef chili based on dried chiles.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Best Chili in the U.S.

Chili Recipes

Quick Beef Recipes