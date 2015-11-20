How to Upgrade Applesauce

This season, go beyond classic applesauce with these terrific versions.

1. Vanilla Applesauce

This terrific applesauce is infused with sweet, fragrant vanilla bean.

2. Ivor's Pink Applesauce

Plums give this cinnamon-scented applesauce its lovely rosy hue.

3. Applesauce with Dried Cranberries

Sparkling apple cider and dried cranberries make an excellent addition to classic applesauce.

4. Pear-Spiked Applesauce

Take your applesauce up a notch by adding chunks of Bartlett pears.