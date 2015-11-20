How to Upgrade Applesauce

Looking for something to do with an abundance of fall apples?

November 20, 2015

This season, go beyond classic applesauce with these terrific versions.

1. Vanilla Applesauce
This terrific applesauce is infused with sweet, fragrant vanilla bean.

2. Ivor's Pink Applesauce
Plums give this cinnamon-scented applesauce its lovely rosy hue.

3. Applesauce with Dried Cranberries
Sparkling apple cider and dried cranberries make an excellent addition to classic applesauce.

4. Pear-Spiked Applesauce
Take your applesauce up a notch by adding chunks of Bartlett pears.

