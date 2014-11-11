How to Turn Carrots into a Luscious Flourless Cake

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

Dense, moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is an American classic that was invented in the 1970s and remains popular forty years later. We've re-imagined this dessert in a way much like the difference between traditional chocolate cake and flourless chocolate cake. Omitting the flour, which, incidentally makes the cake gluten-free, emphasizes a custardy texture that still has a cake-like quality, and a pronounced roasted carrot flavor. The secret to this flavor is the addition of a small amount of baking soda to the carrots during the pressure-roasting step, which increases the pH and encourages browning. The layered cream cheese frosting is soft and far less sweet than most conventional carrot cakes.



Equipment: Pressure cooker, fine mesh sieve, immersion circulator, petty knife, offset spatula, acetate paper, ring mold, silicone baking mat

Get the Full Recipe at ChefSteps.com



